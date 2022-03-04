

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported that its net sales for the month of February 2022 rose 39.21% to NT$20.81 billion from NT$14.95 billion in the previous year.



The company had reported that net sales for the month of January 2022 were NT$20.5 billion, an increase of 31.83% from the prior year.



Net sales for the period of January 2022 - February 2022 increased 35.45% year-over-year to NT$41.28 billion.







