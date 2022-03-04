

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France industrial output grew more than expected in January, figures from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Industrial output rose 1.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in December. This was the first increase in three months and exceeded the expected rate of 0.5 percent.



At the same time, growth in manufacturing output accelerated to 1.8 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago.



The improvement in the manufacturing sector was driven by the 4.7 percent increase in refined petroleum products production and a 4.3 percent rise in 'other manufacturing'. On the other hand, manufacture of transport equipment decreased 5.1 percent.



Compared to February 2020, the last month before the first general lockdown, output in the manufacturing industry was down 4.6 percent and by 3.9 percent in the whole industry.







