

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Friday after reports of attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant. However, there were no signs of elevated radiation.



According to Ukrainian officials, the fire broke out at 2.30am, local time (11.30am AEDT), following shelling by Russian troops.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 148 points, or 2 percent, to 7,091 after plunging 2.6 percent on Thursday.



Media firm ITV lost over 8 percent after announcing it would launch a revamped streaming service.



Aerospace company Rolls-Royce lost 6.2 percent.



Murray International dropped 1 percent. The investment trust reported return before taxation of 204.87 million pounds for the full year, significantly higher than 2.74 million pounds in the previous year.



Real estate investment trust Hammerson shed 0.8 percent after posting a smaller annual loss.







