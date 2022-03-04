

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Third Synthesis Inc DBA Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery has recalled various flavors of fresh baked Coffee Cakes and Paczkis for undeclared allergens egg, milk, and wheat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled paczkis come in various flavors of apple, apricot, assorted, blueberry, cherry, chocolate custard, custard, strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, prune, cheese, and lemon.



The flavors of recalled Coffee Cakes are apple, apricot, blueberry, caramel, cheese, cherry, chocolate chip, custard, lemon, pecan, raspberry, and strawberry.



The recalled products were produced between February 21 and February 23.



The affected Coffee Cakes and Paczkis where distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin and reached consumers through retailers. Coffee Cakes are a single pack, aluminum rectangular tray with a plastic dome lid and Paczkis are 4 pack in a clear plastic clamshell.



The affected coffee cakes may have been consumed between February 22 until February 28. They expired on February 28. The affected Paczkis may have been consumed between February 22 until February 26. They expired on February 26.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the allergen statement was not correctly printing on labels due to a computer error. The label was being cut off before the allergen statement could print. The labeling issue has been corrected for products produced after February 23.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, milk, and wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Customers who have purchased the recalled products between February 21 and February 23 and have noticed missing allergen statement on their products are asked to contact the company.







