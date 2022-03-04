

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As U.S. Covid cases continue to fall consistently, the weekly average of positive cases fell to a new low.



The 7-day average of 55034 is the lowest in more than seven months, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times.



On Thursday, one of the lowest daily case figures in recent months was recorded in the county.



With 52292 additional cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 79,196,394, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 1981 additional casualties, the total number of lives that the pandemic claimed rose to 956,262.



California reported the most number of cases - 10,366 - while most casualties - 542 - were reported in Florida.



Positive cases dwindled by 55 percent within a couple of weeks.



54,136,964 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



44,188 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection. Hospital admissions reduced by 43 percent within a fortnight.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 44 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 8,228.







