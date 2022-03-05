

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) said it decided to discontinue operations in Russia. It stands with Ukraine and the international community in condemning the Russian invasion, which has created a humanitarian crisis in the heart of Europe.



WPP said it has about 1,400 people in Russia who have been dedicated and valued members of itsorganisation, and we thank them for their commitment to the company and clients. It will provide support to them and work closely with clients and partners as the company discontinues activities in the country.



Russia represented 0.6% of WPP's revenue less pass-through costs in 2021.







