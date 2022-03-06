

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 16.5 percent on year, slowing from 19.5 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 15.0 percent, down from 20.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $99.5 billion, up from $94.46 billion a month earlier.



Australia will see February figures for job advertisements from ANZ; in January, job ads were down 0.3 percent on month.







