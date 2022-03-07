

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Carl Icahn exited from Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), selling the last of what was once an about 10% stake in the oil-and-gas producer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a letter he sent to Occidental's board. The activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning.



Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the Journal reported. The move brings to a close one of Icahn's most dramatic recent clashes, which began when he criticized Occidental for outbidding larger rival Chevron Corp. (CVX) to strike a $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in May 2019.



Icahn had been arguing for almost a year that the Anadarko deal was an ill-conceived defensive move and campaigning for the ouster of Chief Executive Vicki Hollub. He also took issue with the $10 billion of pricey financing from Warren Buffett that Occidental relied on to pay for the deal.







