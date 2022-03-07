

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew more than expected in January to February period, figures from the General Administration of Customs revealed on Monday.



Exports increased 16.3 percent on a yearly basis, bigger than the expected growth of 15.0 percent.



At the same time, imports advanced 15.5 percent, but slower than economists' forecast of +16.5 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to $115.9 billion. The surplus was forecast to increase moderately to $99.5 billion from $94.5 billion in December.







