

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday as Brent crude hit an intraday high of $139 a barrel, the highest since 2008, amid fears of a U.S. and European ban on Russian oil.



As the conflict enters its 12th day, Ukraine is set to ask the United Nations' highest court today to intervene to halt Moscow's invasion.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his campaign in Ukraine will not end until Kyiv stops fighting.



The benchmark CAC 40 tumbled 215 points, or 3.6 percent, to 5,846 after plummeting 5 percent on Friday.



Banks led losses, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing 6-8 percent. Automaker Renault lost 4.4 percent.







