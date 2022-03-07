

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torn & Glasser is recalling 231 cases of Sprouts Farmer Market Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries citing undeclared almond allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



According to the agency, the recalled Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries may also contain Dark Chocolate Almonds which are Tree Nuts (Almond) allergen.



The recall involves 2,772 units of SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET DARK CHOCOLATE COVERED CHERRIES 12-12OZ with Item # 638-011, UPC Code 6 46670 46342 6, Case Lot# 795935 and Sell By Date of 07/24/2022.



The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries were sold at Sprouts Farmer Market stores in 6 states under the Sprouts Farmer Market brand beginning November 3, 2021. The states include Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.



The Pomona, California-based company initiated the recall after it was discovered that product containing Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries was mixed with Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds in the bag. Following investigation, it was found that some Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds were used for Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries by Production personnel.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Almonds may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Customers who purchased the recalled product are urged to destroy it and/or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, San Francisco, California-based Siren in January called back Siren Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites for possible presence of undeclared cashews and almond butter, known allergens.







