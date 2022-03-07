

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased in February, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in February from 2.3 percent in January. Economists had forecast a rate of 2.3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined to 2.5 percent in February from 2.6 percent in the previous month. This was in line with economists' forecast.



The number of registered unemployed fell to 117,970 in February from 122,268 in January.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 1.9 percent in February from 2.0 percent in the prior month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de