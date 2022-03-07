

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface, Inc. (TILE), a commercial flooring company, said on Monday that it has named Laurel Hurd as new CEO, with effect from April 18, to succeed Daniel Hendrix, who will continue as the Chairman of the Board.



Hendrix had a second stint with the company in chief executive's position since January 2020.



Commenting on the new appointment, Chris Kennedy, CEO selection committee member said: 'Laurel is an impressive operational leader, bringing to Interface her experience with global P&L responsibility in brand-oriented consumer spaces and a strong track record of developing and leading diverse, inclusive teams at Newell Brands.'







