

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, while the pound dropped, as European stock markets fell on surging oil prices amid concerns over the prospect of a ban on Russian oil imports into the U.S. and the Europe.



In a letter to lawmakers on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that the chamber is exploring a bill that would ban the import of oil and energy products from Russia amid intensified fighting in Ukraine.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the U.S. is discussing with its allies in Europe to consider the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil in a coordinated manner.



Russian forces intensified attacks on Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin confirming that he would not cease fighting until Kyiv surrenders or his demands are met.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for killing civilians deliberately in the shelling of Ukrainian territory.



The greenback strengthened to a 1-week high of 0.9258 against the franc, from a low of 0.9162 seen in the Asian session. On the upside, 0.94 is possibly seen as the next resistance level.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.0929 against the euro and 1.3238 against the pound, the greenback moved up to near a 2-year high of 1.0806 and more than a 1-year high of 1.3141, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.06 against the euro and 1.29 against the pound.



The greenback was up against the yen, at 115.18. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 118.00 level.



In contrast, the greenback held steady against the loonie, after falling to 1.2685 around 2 am ET. The pair had closed Friday's deals at 1.2726.



The greenback was steady against the aussie and the kiwi, after having dropped to near a 4-month low of 0.7441 and 3-1/2-month low of 0.6926, respectively in the previous session. The greenback was trading at 0.7374 against the aussie and 0.6860 against the kiwi at last week's close.



The pound reversed from an early high of 152.23 against the yen, touching a 2-1/2-month low of 151.18. Next key support for the currency is seen around the 149.00 level.



The pound fell to 0.8271 against the euro, off its Asian session's 5-1/2-year high of 0.8203. Should the currency extends decline, 0.84 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The pound, however, recovered to 1.2211 against the franc, from a fresh 3-month low of 1.2115 hit in the Asian session. The currency is likely to find resistance around the 1.24 level.



Looking ahead, U.S. consumer credit for January will be featured in the New York session.







