

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) announced Monday that Mobileye has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed initial public offering of newly issued Mobileye common stock.



Mobileye is an Israeli subsidiary of Intel that develops self-driving cars and advanced driver-assistance systems.



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de