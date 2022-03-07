

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citi Commercial Bank said that it plans to hire 900 people, including over 400 commercial bankers, in the next three years. The business will rapidly scale operations in North America, Asia and Latin America and launch into Parts of Europe.



Citi Commercial Bank, which serves mid-sized companies in over 60 countries, said it will also look to strengthen the collaboration with Global Wealth Management, as both businesses can provide a uniquely holistic approach to the needs of owners and their portfolio companies.



Citi has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.







