

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):



Earnings: $223.86 million in Q4 vs. -$0.71 million in the same period last year. EPS: $16.66 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of $7.97 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.17 per share Revenue: $71.83 million in Q4 vs. $48.44 million in the same period last year.



