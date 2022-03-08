

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before income tax grew 11 percent to $611.5 million from last year's $551.3 million.



Earnings per share excluding post-tax Silverstream effects were $0.572, compared to $0.440 a year ago.



Total revenue increased 11.2 percent to $2.70 billion from $2.43 billion last year. Adjusted revenue increased 9.2 percent over 2020 primarily due to better prices for precious metals.



Silver production of 53.1 moz, including Silverstream, edged up 0.1 percent from last year. Gold production of 751.2 koz was down 2.4 percent.



Further, the company declared a final dividend of 24.0 US cents per Ordinary Share. This brings the total for the year to 33.9 US cents per share.



Looking ahead, the company issued cautious 2022 outlook, and said confident in longer term prospects.



The 2022 attributable silver production remains in the range of 50.5 to 56.5 moz (including Silverstream) while attributable gold production continues to be in the range of 600 to 650 koz.







