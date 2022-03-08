

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Capricorn Energy PLC (CNE.L), an oil and gas exploration and production company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax from continuing operations was $873.7 million, compared to last year's loss of $157.2 million.



Earnings per share were 175.82 US cents, compared to loss of 67.58 US cents a year ago.



The latest results reflected India tax refund. Following the resolution in 2021 of the India tax dispute, Capricorn received a tax refund of $1.06 billion from the Government of India in the first quarter of 2022.



Operating loss was $131 million, compared to prior year's restated operating loss of $130 million.



Revenue was $57.1 million, compared to last year's $0.4 million. Revenue from production was $56.2 million.







