

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L) has entered into contract to merge certain of its digital and technology assets with The Instant Group. IWG will invest net cash of approximately 270 million pounds to acquire the shares of selling shareholders and provide capital for growth with The Instant Group management investing a further approximately 50 million pounds into IWG plc.



It is expected that the newly merged company will be spun out by the end of 2023 via a listing on the US or UK markets.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IWG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de