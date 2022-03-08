

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation eased more than expected in February, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 2.36 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.84 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a 2.7 percent inflation.



Inflation was underpinned by the rise in fuel prices. The indexes for fuels and lubricants grew 16.88 percent, driven by the rise in the international oil price.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices rose 1.65 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.01 percent, mainly because of lunar new year holiday effects. The core CPI increased 0.02 percent.



Data showed that the wholesale prices rose 1.81 percent monthly and gained 11.54 percent annually in February.



The producer price index for domestically produced products grew 1.27 percent monthly and 10.73 percent from a year ago. Pipeline inflation was led by higher prices for petroleum and coal.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de