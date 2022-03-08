

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose sharply on Tuesday, gaining for a fourth straight session on safe-haven demand amid rising concerns about inflation and global economic growth due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the stringent sanctions on Russia.



A weak dollar contributed as well to the yellow metal's steep climb. The dollar index dropped to a low of 98.71 before recovering to 98.90, still firmly down from the previous close of 99.29.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $47.40 or about 2.4% at $2,043.30 an ounce, down from a record high of $2,069.40, posted on August 6, 2020. Gold futures rose to a high of $2,078.90 an ounce intraday.



Silver futures for May ended up by $1.175 at $26.895 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.7100 per pound, down $0.0210 from the previous close.



The United States is reportedly planning to impose a ban on Russian oil imports without teaming up with its allies in Europe. However, a final decision has not been made yet.



Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to reach a deal on evacuation corridors from several besieged cities on Monday, as many of the routes were leading to Russia or its ally Belarus.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de