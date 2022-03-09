

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) posted a growth of 29.5% in operating EBITDA in 2021. Both global divisions strongly contributed to the annual results with operating EBITDA growth of Brenntag Specialties slightly exceeding Brenntag Essentials. Looking forward, the company said it only expects some normalization of market conditions later in the year. It currently projects a positive performance at operating EBITDA in 2022.



Fiscal 2021 operating gross profit rose by 19.6% to 3.38 billion euros from prior year. Operating EBITDA rose 29.5% to 1.34 billion euros. Profit attributable to shareholders declined to 448.3 million euros from 466.5 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 2.90 euros compared to 3.02 euros. Sales increased to 14.38 billion euros from 11.79 billion euros, prior year.



For financial year 2022, Brenntag Group expects operating EBITDA to be between 1.45 billion euros and 1.55 billion euros.



The Board of Management together with the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend increase of 7.4%, which translates into a dividend of 1.45 euros per share.







