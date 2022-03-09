

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWTUY.PK) reported positive topline results from the pivotal XTEND-1 phase 3 study evaluating efanesoctocog alfa in previously treated patients ?12 years of age with severe hemophilia A. The company said the study met the primary endpoint, showing a clinically meaningful prevention of bleeds in people with severe hemophilia A receiving weekly prophylaxis with efanesoctocog alfa over a period of 52 weeks. The key secondary endpoint was also met, showing once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prior prophylactic factor VIII replacement therapy.



The companies noted that the data will be the basis for submission to regulatory authorities around the globe beginning in the current year. Submission in the EU will follow availability of data from the XTEND-Kids pediatric study, expected in 2023.







