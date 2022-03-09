

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General (LGEN.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders for the year ended 31 December 2021 climbed to 2.05 billion pounds or 32.57 pence per share from 1.61 billion pounds or 25.60 pence per share last year.



Profit before tax attributable to equity holders rose to 2.49 billion pounds from 1.43 billion pounds in the previous year.



But total income for the year declined to 45.45 billion pounds from 50.23 billion pounds in the prior year.



The Board has declared a final dividend of 13.27 pence, giving a full year dividend of 18.45 pence, up 5% from the prior year. This is consistent with stated ambition to grow the dividend at 3%-6% per annum between 2021 and 2024.



The company said it is on track to achieve its cumulative cash and capital ambitions of 8.0 billion pounds - 9.0 billion pounds by 2024. It is also on track to achieve its cumulative dividend ambition of 5.6 billion pounds - 5.9 billion pounds by 2024.







