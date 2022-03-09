

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, said on Wednesday that it has decided to suspend all deliveries to Russia, and suspend all future investments in the country.



The move comes in response to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies following the invasion in Ukraine.



Alstom owns a 20 percent stake in Transmashholding as a capital investment. The French firm has also clarified that there was no material business and operational link between the two companies.



The rolling stock maker was forming a partnership project with UZ, Ukraine rail operator. However, the discussions on the project have been suspended.







