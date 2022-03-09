

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV said it is acquiring a minority stake in carwow Ltd, valued at 2.5 million pounds in return for advertising inventory, with an option to invest a further 2.5 million pounds. carwow is Europe's leading online marketplace for buying new cars and helping consumers sell their old one. Headquartered in London, carwow is a leading marketplace for new cars across the UK, Germany and Spain.



ITV plc noted that the carwow deal follows four similar investments in 2021 via the programme.







