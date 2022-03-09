

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France payroll employment continued to increase in the fourth quarter driven by private employment, the statistical office Insee said on Wednesday.



Payroll employment increased 0.4 percent, or 106,900 jobs. This was the fourth consecutive quarterly increase. Employment had increased 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



Private payroll employment advanced 0.6 percent, while employment in the public sector dropped 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



At the end of 2021, payroll employment was 2.8 percent, or +697,400 jobs, above its end of 2020 level and 1.5 percent, 380,100 jobs above its pre-health crisis level.



Further, data showed that temporary employment rose by 5.4 percent after more moderate increases since the beginning of the year.







