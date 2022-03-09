

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $212 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $208 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $2.21 billion from $2.28 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $212 Mln. vs. $245 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.85



