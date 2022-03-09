

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Company (GE), said that on March 6, it has been authorized to repurchase shares of up to $3 billion, a filing with SEC showed.



The company cited potential capital allocation alternatives as part of its plans to create three global, investment grade companies.



The proposed repurchases may be made from time to time as determined by the management.







