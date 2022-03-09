

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp. (GHM) announced Christopher Thome will join the company as Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective April 4, 2022. He joins the company from Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) where he served as Corporate Controller and Treasurer. Thome succeeds Jeffrey Glajch, who announced his retirement from Graham.



Prior to his role at Allied Motion, Thome held roles at Integer Holdings (ITGR) including Senior Director - Treasurer and Senior Director - Financial Reporting, Treasury Operations and Shared Services. He also previously was Vice President - Reporting and Investor Relations Manager with First Niagara Financial Group.







