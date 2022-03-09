

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart is adding more value for Walmart+ members with a special promotion in association with streaming platform Spotify to offer all new and existing members six months of Spotify Premium for free.



Spotify Premium offers ad-free streaming of millions of songs and podcasts, unlimited skips, the ability to play any song anywhere and the ability to download music for listening offline and on-the-go.



A Walmart+ member currently receives free grocery delivery from store, free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum, Scan & Go contactless checkout and member prices on prescriptions and fuel. The member also gets early access to Black Friday deals, exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events and Walmart's American Express collaboration.



Additionally, Walmart is recognizing the efforts of its near 1.6 million associates across the U.S. have helped fuel excitement about Walmart+. It is offering all full- and part-time Walmart U.S. associates working in stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers a free Walmart+ membership.



Walmart launched that new membership program, Walmart+ in September 2020, offering unlimited free delivery and other benefits to in-store and online purchases. This membership was seen as a direct competitor to Amazon Prime.



The Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. It works out at about $2 a week, and it pays for itself in two deliveries a month, based on the standard delivery charge of $7.95. Walmart's free-delivery service is cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year.







