

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé USA said that it will invest $675 million to build a new beverage facility in Glendale, Arizona, creating more than 350 jobs.



The company noted that the factory will produce high-quality creamers for its category-leading portfolio, including the Coffee mate, Coffee mate natural bliss, and Starbucks brands, with the ability to expand to additional beverages in the future.



The new Glendale facility is set to open in 2024, joining Nestlé USA's network of 14 existing food and beverage factories across the U.S. The facility will strive for 100% renewable energy by 2025.







