

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported that its fiscal 2021 adjusted operating profit increased by 14.5 percent to $118.5 million, with adjusted operating margin improving to 20.6 percent, from 19.8 percent. Revenue was up 10 percent with strong demand for both lab, and especially live assurance solutions. Looking forward, the Board is confident that the Group is well-set to deliver sustainable growth in 2022 and beyond.



Adjusted profit before tax was $117.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 compared to $103.6 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 16.45 compared to 14.53.



Reported profit before tax increased to $103.6 million from $95.8 million. Earnings per share, in cents, was 14.54 compared to 13.71.



Fiscal year revenue grew by 10.3 percent, or 6.8 percent organic, to $576.0 million. Order intake grew 18.1 percent to $637.0 million.



The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend for 2021 of 4.37 cents per share which, together with the interim dividend of 2.39 cents per share, brings the full year dividend to 6.76 cents per share, a dividend cover of 2.5 times adjusted earnings. This is a 12 percent increase compared to the full year dividend for 2020.







