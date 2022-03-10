

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate declined in February compared to previous month, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.2 percent in February from 7.3 percent in January.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.8 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 363,575 persons in February from 454,278 persons a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, declined 8.9 percent in February from 11.6 percent in the same month last year.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 7.1 percent in February from 7.3 percent in the previous month.



The newly registered vacancies increased to a record high 198,000 in February, led by strong demand in the business services sector, the agency said.



Pandemic-hit sector such as hotels and restaurants, trade and healthcare also reported high demand for staff.



'The labor market has recovered quickly and remains strong after the restrictions were lifted,' Anders Ljungberg, head of analysis at the Swedish Public Employment Service, said.



'Even though there is a certain seasonal effect in the figures, we see that demand does not seem to be fading.'







