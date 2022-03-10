

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with miners and banks leading losses as investors await the outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 34 points, or half a percent, to 7,157 after rising 3.3 percent in the previous session.



Rio Tinto lost 2.2 percent after the miner said it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses.



Evraz slumped 7 percent after the steelmaker decided to cancel an interim dividend payment, citing the conflict in Ukraine.



Among banks, HSBC Holdings fell more than 4 percent and Lloyds Banking Group declined 2 percent.



Outsourcer Capita surged 8.4 percent after it reported a swing to pretax profit in 2021.



Hill & Smith Holdings jumped 5.4 percent after the engineering services company reported a significant rise in pretax profit for 2021.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de