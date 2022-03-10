

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth eased to the lowest level in ten months in January, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in January, after a 13.3 percent growth in December.



The latest growth was the lowest since March last year, when output rose 3.3 percent.



More than half of all industrial business classes produced more in January, the agency said.



Production in the machine industry grew the most, nearly 47.0 percent, while the manufacture of transport equipment declined 10.0 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.2 percent in January.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de