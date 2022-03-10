

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece consumer price inflation accelerated in February on housing and transportation costs, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation advanced to 7.2 percent in February from 6.2 percent in January. In the same period last year, consumer prices were down 2.0 percent. Prices have been rising since May 2021.



Among major components of CPI, housing showed the biggest annual growth of 25.4 percent. This was followed by 12.2 percent increase in transport and a 5.6 percent rise in clothing and footwear prices.



Month-on-month, consumer prices grew 1.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in January.



Further, data showed that EU harmonized inflation rose to 6.3 percent in February from 5.5 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.9 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in January.







