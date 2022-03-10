

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Wednesday a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of RMB5.2 billion or $0.8 billion, compared to net income of RMB24.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss per ADS was RMB3.33 or $0.52, compared to net income per ADS of RMB15.18 last year.



Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.21 or $0.35, compared to RMB1.41 in the prior-year quarter.



JD.com reported net revenues of RMB275.9 billion or $43.3 billion, an increase of 23.0% from the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased by 22.1% and net service revenues grew 28.3% from last year.



Annual active customer accounts rose by 20.7% to 569.7 million from 471.9 million a year ago.







