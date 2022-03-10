

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a British-German leisure, travel, and tourism company, said on Thursday that it has terminated 'TUI' brand license agreement with TUI Russia.



As a result, the Russian firm can't use the brand name in countries including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.



The Hanover-headquartered firm also clarified that TUI Russia is no longer a company of the TUI Group. Hanover Group had sold its stake in TUI Russia in 2021.



TUI Group's move has come in response to the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.







