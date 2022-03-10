

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) provided its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to exceed that of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. It also expects pretax income and EBITDA to exceed the record profitability of first quarter of fiscal 2021.



The Company noted that it expects to provide guidance for the fiscal year at a future date as it monitors the evolving external environment, assesses ongoing inflationary pressure and the potential impact of stimulus on consumer spending in the prior year.







