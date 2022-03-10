

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$41.42 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$46.76 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 113.7% to $31.80 million from $14.88 million last year.



