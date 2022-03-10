

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production fell for a sixth consecutive month in January, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.6 percent fall in December.



Among the main industrial groups, consumer goods production decreased 14.0 percent annually in January. Within this, output of non-durable goods shrank 14.7 percent.



Meanwhile, output of intermediate goods and energy rose by 1.7 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively. Capital goods output rose 0.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in January, after a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de