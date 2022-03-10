

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production increased in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The industrial production index increased 9.9 percent year-on-year in January.



Manufacturing output grew 7.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 29.4 percent. Production in the mining and quarrying sector increased 41.3 percent.



Production of intermediate goods gained 12.4 percent and those of capital goods rose 8.4 percent. Production of consumer goods grew 6.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.1 percent in January, the agency said.







