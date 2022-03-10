

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) issued an outlook for the full year 2022.



The beauty retailer now expects full year earnings of $18.20 to $18.70 per share and revenues of $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.84 per share on revenues of $9.14 billion in fiscal 2022.



The company expects comparable sales growth of 3% to 4% and to open net new stores of 50 in the year.



'Our outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects our expectations for Beauty growth as well as the challenge of lapping exceptional performance in fiscal 2021, ongoing wage and supply chain cost pressures, and investments in new capabilities to support future growth,' said CEO Dave Kimbell.



ULTA closed Thursday's trading at $379.37, up $6.06 or 1.62%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.14 or 0.30% in the after-hours trading.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ULTA BEAUTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de