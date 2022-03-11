

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said Thursday that it will account for a non-cash impairment charge on goodwill in the amount of about 231 million euros. The write-down results from the consolidation of the company's research and discovery activities after the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The company noted that the write-down has no cash effect and will impact Group operating expenses for the fourth quarter of the year 2021. The write-down of 231 million euros will be additive to the Group operating expenses which will be published on March 16, 2022 along with the full results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.







