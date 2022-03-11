

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Music Group has joined the long list of companies suspending or withdrawing their Russian operations over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Sony Music said it has suspended operations in Russia and will continue its support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need. It calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence.



Earlier this week, Netflix, the popular video streaming service, said it was shutting down all its operations in Russia. Netflix reportedly had suspended all its future projects and acquisitions in the country on a temporary basis over the same concerns.



TikTok, a video-focused social networking service with one billion users worldwide, said it was suspending livestreaming in Russia and new content to video service.



The media companies' decision came amid Russia's new fake news-law, that limits information about Ukraine war.



Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday signed the law with jail terms of up to 15 years for anyone spreading false information about the Russian army and publicly calls for sanctions against Russia.







