

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, external trade and industrial output data. Economists forecast GDP to grow 0.2 percent on month in January, offsetting the 0.2 percent fall in December.



The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the euro.



The pound was worth 152.74 against the yen, 1.3093 against the greenback, 0.8403 against the euro and 1.2184 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.







