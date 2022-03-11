

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank pledged to speed up the pace of bond tapering to tackle inflation.



The failure of talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine to make any sort of progress towards a ceasefire in the two-week-old conflict also served to keep underlying sentiment cautious.



As the war in Ukraine entered the 16th day, more than two million people have fled the country.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 6,208 after closing 2.8 percent lower on Thursday.



Ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica jumped 3.2 percent. The company reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 1.46 billion euros from last year's 85 million euros.







