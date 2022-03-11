

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday after official data showed the U.K. economy rebounded in January following the easing of restrictions related to the pandemic.



GDP grew 0.8 percent in January, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in December, when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and Plan B restrictions had a more significant impact. Economists had forecast a marginal growth of 0.2 percent for January. GDP was 0.8 percent above its pre-coronavirus level.



Another report showed the U.K. visible trade deficit widened to GBP 26.5 billion in January from GBP 12.35 billion in December due to a double-digit fall in exports amid surging imports.



The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 72 points, or 1 percent, to 7,171 after declining 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Berkeley Group gained 1 percent. While issuing a trading Update for the period from 1 November 2021 to 28 February 2022, the property developer and housebuilder said the Group remains on track to meet its earnings guidance for the year ending 30 April 2022, and the subsequent three years.



Roofing and insulation supplier SIG soared 5 percent after narrowing its annual loss.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de